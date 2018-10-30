AHF honours Oman hockey veterans

MUSCAT: In recognition of their excellent contribution towards the development of hockey in the Sultanate, Tayyab Ikram, CEO of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Member of FIH, honoured Eng Dawood al Raisi, SAS Naqvi, Mohammed Shambeh al Raisi and Abdul Rahman al Raisi during the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat.

The AHF chief presented mementos to the veteran hockey personalities.

Eng Dawood Ahmed al Raisi is the former chairman of Oman Hockey Association and vice-president of AHF, member of FIH Umpiring Committee and had represented Oman national team as well as the Moscow University in hockey. He was a student of Al Saidiyah School, Muscat, which is considered as the nursery of talented hockey players in Oman.

In 1982, Eng Dawood was deputed by Abdullah Hamed al Ali, then Director General of Youth Affairs to negotiate with Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) to appoint hockey coaches as Oman had decided to participate in the 1982 Asian Games at New Delhi in hockey.

Eng Dawood signed an Agreement with late KL Passi, then Secretary, IHF to depute SAS Naqvi as Coach and Joe Antic as Assistant Coach for Oman national hockey team. Rest is history as Oman participated in 1982 Asian Games in hockey at New Delhi and the Fair Play Trophy apart from being placed 6th out of 12 teams. Oman was the first nation from GCC to participate in Asian Games hockey.

Saiyed Ali Sibtain Naqvi: In 1982, SAS Naqvi was deputed as the first official national hockey coach of Oman by Indian Hockey Federation for a two years with Joe Antic (Olympian 1960 Rome) as his assistant coach.

Oman Olympic Committee through which Games participation is ensured was not formed till 1982. Sheikh Fahad Al Sabha, then President of Asian Games Federation (now Olympic Council of Asia) granted recognition to Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) which made Oman eligible to participate in International Games.

In 1983, Dr Hammad bin Hamed al Ghafri had been appointed by Royal Decree by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as the President of OOC. A new head office of the OOC was established with assistance of SAS Naqvi who was nominated as technical advisor.

Naqvi was also part of the Oman Delegation to the Olympic Games in 1988 (Seoul), 1992 (Barcelona), 1996 (Atlanta) and 2000 (Sydney). He has served as a sports consultant to OHA and FMEC for the last 15 years. Recently he established the Sports Museum in Muscat.

Mohammed Shambeh al Raisi is one of the senior most hockey players of Oman and is a former treasurer of OHA. He has also been a member of AHF and a committee member of the International Hockey Federation (FIH). Mohammed Shambeh is also a former chairman of the Oman Veteran Hockey Committee and represented Al Ahli Sidab in hockey for several years. Abdul Rehman Al Raisi is a former international hockey player and an international hockey umpire of Oman and has been promoting the game for several years now in Oman. His sons, Khalid al Raisi is an assistant coach of the Oman national team, while Marwan al Raisi is a prominent member of the Oman national team.

