Agreement inked to establish SAMC

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed an agreement to establish Steyr Advanced Maintenance Centre (SAMC), in partnership with Austrian Steyr Arms, specialised in arms manufacturing and registered at Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPD).

The agreement was signed by Dr Dhafir bin Awadh al Shanfari, CEO of OAPD, and Gerhard A, Steyr Arms Chairman of Board of Directors.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Khalfan bin Hamad al Suleimani, Head of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Royal Army of Oman, and senior officers of the Royal Army of Oman and Director General of Contracts and Projects at OAPD. — ONA

