AGM elects new Oman Cricket Board headed by Kanaksi Khimji

MUSCAT: Oman Cricket (OC) recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2017 and Board elections 2018 at Al Falaj Hotel, electing a new 12-member Board for a four-year term spanning 2018-2021.

A total of eleven nominations were received for the Board office-bearers and four were elected unopposed. They are: Kanaksi Khimji (chairman), Sayyid Qais bin Khalid bin Qais al Said (vice-chairman), Madhursinh Jesrani (Secretary) and Kiran Asher (treasurer).

The AGM also saw seven nominations for the Board members, leading to the full-fledged election process as OC members cast their votes in secret balloting, electing Pankaj Khimji, Dilipkumar Mehta, Syed Anwar Ahsan, Maqbool Moosa al Lawati and Dad Mohammed al Balushi for a new four-year term.

The two candidates who were not elected are Vaishali Jesrani and Azra Begum.

To its credit, OC has developed cricket infrastructure of international standard in recent years, drawing praise from international teams and players who visited Oman in 2017-2018.

A full-fledged state-of-the-art Oman Cricket Academy, housing OC Head Office and top class practice and training facilities, will be inaugurated soon, giving local, regional and international players and teams a world class platform to hone their skills.

The new Board has been given a mandate by OC members to not only take Oman Cricket forward but take steps to make it a busy centre of excellence.

