Local Main 

Advisory issued for Omani students in Australia, New Zealand

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate has warned Omani students in Australia and New Zealand not to involve themselves in the spread of any provocative messages.

In an advisory statement on Tuesday, “Based on the Australian and NZ immigration laws, it is prohibited to circulate any kind of video or photographic messages that may lead to killings or
spread of aggression, racism or sectarianism among others.”

The Consulate General also urged to students not to circulate or store any kind of such messages in their phones and or laptops.

You May Also Like

MCBS student excels at Spell Bee contest

Oman Observer Comments Off on MCBS student excels at Spell Bee contest

Syria fighting worst since Aleppo

Oman Observer Comments Off on Syria fighting worst since Aleppo

Illegal practices blamed for fish deaths

Oman Observer Comments Off on Illegal practices blamed for fish deaths