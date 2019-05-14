Advisory issued for Omani students in Australia, New Zealand

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate has warned Omani students in Australia and New Zealand not to involve themselves in the spread of any provocative messages.

In an advisory statement on Tuesday, “Based on the Australian and NZ immigration laws, it is prohibited to circulate any kind of video or photographic messages that may lead to killings or

spread of aggression, racism or sectarianism among others.”

The Consulate General also urged to students not to circulate or store any kind of such messages in their phones and or laptops.