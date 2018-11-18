Advanced Cybersecurity Academy launched

Muscat, Nov 18 – The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) and the Ministry of Manpower yesterday celebrated the soft launch of the Advanced Cybersecurity Academy (ACA) as the first national technical training academy specialising in providing hands-on training in cybersecurity. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Muna bint Salem al Jardaniyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Technical Education and Vocational Training, in the presence of officials representing a number of governmental and private sector stakeholders. Dr Al Jardaniyah also visited the academy building, located within the Higher College of Technology, Muscat.

The Advanced Cybersecurity Academy aims to train and qualify national cadres with high professional skills in accordance with the recognised professional standards at the level of the global training institutions and the cybersecurity organisations, as well as providing support to various governmental departments as well as the private sector, with specialised skills and expertise to deal with any cyber-attacks or electronic piracy and to reduce the risks of electronic threats.

Dr Dhafir Awadh al Shanfari, CEO of The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD), added: “The launch of the Advanced Cybersecurity Academy coincides with the Sultanate’s 48th National Day celebrations. ACA is established to provide training and qualification for national cadres and enhance their skills in the field of cybersecurity and to raise awareness and empower the Sultanate to tackle any potential cyber-threats.” The Dean of the Academy, Dr Ahmed al Kalbani, stated that there is an ambitious plan for practical training programmes in the field of cyber-security that reflects the practical reality in applying them to the compatibility of different working environments, whether in the governmental or private sectors.

