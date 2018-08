AL KHABOURAH: The Directorate General of Social Development in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah on Thursday concluded the Social Week under the auspices of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information.

Fadhil bin Abdullah al Shizawi, Assistant Director-General of Social Development in the governorate, commended the collaboration of efforts exerted by the community institutions and the participants which contributed to the success of the social week.

The ceremony included a visual presentation on activities of the social week. Then, the chief guest honoured the contributors and participants. — ONA

