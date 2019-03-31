Acting on the stage of life!

Acting is an art, profession or occupation of performing in a play, movie, television or a radio programme. Acting, as a performance art, is basically pretending to be someone else other than yourself. It’s well-known that when acting, actors and actresses become characters or sometimes fictional characters using their facial expressions, vocals, emotions and body language to bring the character to life. The most difficult part is bringing all these characteristics in front of a TV screen or direct audience of a staged show or play.

Acting as a performing art is an interesting skill, but it’s not an easy one that anybody can practice it. Perhaps acting on TV is easier than acting on stage where actors and actresses could interact with the audience. While acting an actor is supposed to act as if there is no one around, but only him and other actors. In fact, that’s what makes acting so attractive and thrilling; you get to break all your own rules and act as someone else!

It has been said that acting is a sport. How is that? On stage, the actor must be ready to move like a tennis player on his toes. His concentration must be keen, his reflexes sharp; body and mind are in top gear, the chase is on.

Acting is energy by itself and in theatre people pay to see energy on stage. If you can do all of this, then you could be a good actor!

Are you a good actor or possibly a potential one who could bring a different personality on stage other than him?! If you have the interest and passion to be a professional actor or at least to try it out, then it’s just a matter of acquiring relevant skills. Acting requires a number of skills including a well-developed imagination, emotional competence, physical expressivity, vocal projection, clarity of speech and the ability to interpret drama.

As well, acting needs the ability to employ different dialects, accents, creativity, observation and imitation, mime, and many other skills. The majority of professional actors have undergone extensive training programmes to develop their skills. Actors and actresses will often have many instructors and teachers for a full range of training involving

singing, scene-work, audition techniques and acting for camera. Believe me it’s not an easy job to do!

Nowadays, not only professional actors, but many people are enticed by theatre and drama. Properly, for some theatre and acting is part of their day-to-day life. For them, acting is life, acting is entertainment, acting is escaping their own personality!

As William Shakespeare stated: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players”.

In fact, acting is part of the good teaching process which consists of ¼ preparation and ¾ theatre.

I believe as the world has recently celebrated the World Theatre Day, which falls on March 27 every year, we must all experience theatre to find out who we are and to discover who we could become afterwards!

This worldwide acknowledged day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) and being celebrated by theatre professionals, theatre organisations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world.

This day marks an observation for those who can see the value and importance of the art form, theatre. Additionally, it’s regarded a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its significance to people and its potential for economic growth.

The lights dim, the audience settles, the curtain rises, preparation comes to execution and a story comes to life. The World Theatre Day highlights the importance of theatre as it continues to move, entertain, teach and change us. Life is like a play in the theatre; it

doesn’t matter how long it lasts, but how well it was played. The curtain is up and you are on, so get out there and give it your best shot!

