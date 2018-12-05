ACCA scholarship programme by Bank Muscat, PDO evokes strong response

MUSCAT: The scholarship programme launched by Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide comprehensive certification training leading to Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification followed by job opportunities has evoked strong response from Omani youth.

Fifty Bachelor degree holders will be selected for the programme to receive training in the fields of finance and accounting leading to ACCA qualification. The investment in this programme will be co-funded by Bank Muscat and PDO. On completion of the ACCA programme, the graduates will be absorbed by Bank Muscat for employment in various departments.

The last date for registration is December 15 and candidates interested in applying for the ACCA scholarship programme can do so by visiting www.bankmuscat.com The eligibility criteria include that candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, Management and Operations Management from a reputed university with a minimum 2.5 GPA. The candidates must have graduated in 2016, 2017 or 2018 only with good command of the English language.

The terms and conditions include that all applicants must be registered with the Ministry of Manpower as a ‘Job Seeker’. They must provide accurate, current and complete information about themselves. All applicants are required to sign an undertaking with the sponsors to commit to the programme for the 18-month training period without being employed in any organisation. The scholarship cannot be postponed to a subsequent year and only one scholarship per applicant will be available.

The applicants must not have a direct relative (father, mother, sister/stepsister, brother/stepbrother, husband/wife) currently working in Bank Muscat. All applicants must pass the Bank Muscat graduate (CRTB) test, clear the Bank Muscat interview and any other eligibility assessments as required.

The joint initiative to support Omani youth acquire internationally recognised qualifications as well as job opportunities reflects the commitment of both institutions to human resources development in Oman. Stemming from the directive of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for creation of jobs, the initiative comes as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility and commitment of Bank Muscat to talent development and youth empowerment.