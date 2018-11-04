Abdullah al Barwani claims doubles title in Bahrain

MUSCAT, Nov 4 – Oman’s upcoming tennis player Abdullah al Barwani claimed the doubles title in the first Shine Bahrain Super Series ITF Junior Championship on Saturday. Al Barwani along with partner Saud al Qahbani of Saudi Arabia beat Alexandre De Villepin of France and Archie Graham of the UK 7-5, 6-2 in the men’s doubles final at Bahrain Tennis Federation premises in Isa Town. The Omani youngster was thrilled after the victory.

“It is a great achievement in my career. Thanks to Oman Tennis Association for the support.”

“The tournament was very competitive. It is really satisfying to win the title in the top-level ITF junior championship. I look forward to maintain such results in upcoming tournaments also,” Abdullah said.

Khalid al Aadi, Chairman of Oman Tennis Association (OTA), congratulated Al Barwani for the feat.

“It is brilliant achievement for both Abdullah and the OTA. I congratulate him for the title.”

“It is really heartening to note that our player development programmes at the OTA are witnessing positive results. This bodes well for the OTA and the upcoming young players in Oman,” Al Aadi said.

Omani players Al Barwani and Muneer al Rawahi are preparing for the Gulf Cup tennis to be hosted by the Sultanate during the end of December.

GOOD CAMPAIGN

In the singles, Abdullah lost to eventual champion Matthew Rutter of Britain 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal.

Abdullah had edged Alexandre Ver Hulst of France for a tough 7-6, 7-6 victory in the quarterfinal.

Rutter beat Rik Muller of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the men’s singles, while the top favourite Charlotte Russel of Britain lived up to her ranking by beating French Lou Baudouin 6-0, 6-4 to bag the women’s crown.

In the women’s doubles final, the French pair of Lou Baudouin and Lea Rebreyend routed Indian Hrudaya Shah and Turkish Tuana Tinaztepe 6-1, 6-1.

Abdullah’s doubles partner and top seed Saud al Qahbani also lost in the singles semifinal.

Rik, ranked No 8, stunned Saud 6-4, 7-5 to book a berth in the final.

Eighty players representing 30 countries from all over the world are featuring in the event organised by the Bahrain Tennis Federation (BTF), being held under the supervision of the International Tennis Federation.

The winners were crowned by High Organising Committee president and BTF deputy president Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Mubarak al Khalifa.

Anuroop Athiparambath