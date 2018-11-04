Abandon car and pay up penalty of RO 200

Muscat, Nov 4 – Any car found abandoned in a public place in the Muscat Governorate will be fined RO 200. According to Chairman of Muscat Municipality Mohsen bin Mohammed al Shaikh, who has issued new regulations through the decision No 171/2018, any vehicle “discarded” for 14 days from the date of sticking of notice on it will be deemed an abandoned vehicle. As per new regulations, owners should not leave their automobiles in public places, causing defacement. The municipality will stick notices on abandoned vehicles. It will coordinate with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to check on reports filed against the vehicle.

The gazette notification says the municipality has the right to tow away the vehicle at the owner’s expense 14 days after the issue of notice. The municipality will not bear any responsibility for the cost of transportation or damage caused while towing. The fines are as follows: RO 200 for cars, 15-seater vehicles and motorbikes; RO 400 for trucks, 50-seater buses and trailers, tractors and other equipment. A fine of RO 1,000 will be imposed on vehicles transporting hazardous materials. Vehicle owners will be fined RO 5 each day of delay in responding after the issue of notice. The municipality will coordinate with the ROP to auction the vehicles if there is no response or if dues are not paid within 90 days of car withdrawal from the public place.

Lakshmi Kothaneth