ABA Oman students set world record for dominoes circuit

MUSCAT: A computer is a fascinating piece of technology that can perform arithmetic problems faster than any human can. Instead of making a computer’s processor out of electronic circuits, team of Grade 12 students of American British Academy (ABA) lead by Saatvik Suryajit Korisepati, supported by Alex Freyer, Zoltan Sojitory and rest of computers students had decided to make it out of dominoes. The team had planned to execute a 5-bit adder which will be able to add any numbers up to the sum of 63. The previous world record is a 4-bit adder that can only add up numbers up to 31.

With more than 6 months of preparation, hard work and dedication, the team had successfully established world record by making the first 5-bit adder using dominoes. They had used 15,000 dominoes to build the circuit at Bank Muscat headquarters Oman. Commenting on this world record achievement, Saatvik mentioned that “This is a classic example of perseverance and determination. Previous world record is held by an Australian mathematician and his team for a 4-bit adder.

We tried to establish a new world record with a 5-bit adder. We could not succeed in the first 3 attempts. We were not let down by this and we had learnt something from every attempt.

After every attempt, we had improved our design and the construction of the circuit which required constant critical thinking and effort. On 20th October, after 8 hours of tireless efforts, we had set the new world record for a 5-bit domino computer.” Furthermore, he mentioned that “This would have never been possible without the support and encouragement from teachers and Parent Teachers Association at ABA who had sponsored this project. We are extremely thankful to bank muscat management who had readily agreed and allowed us to use their premises to set this world record”.

Commenting on a question as to what the team plans to do with tens of thousands of dominoes lying in multiple carton boxes, Saatvik mentioned that “Our team had already decided to give some of the dominoes to our elementary school to help to teach the students about some simple adders.

Majority of them will be donated to charities that supports school children who are less fortunate than ourselves”.