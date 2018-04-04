‘A story of a hero’ relives the excitement of Gulf Cup win

The exhbition, “A story of a hero” and its accompanying book by the Omani photographer Haitham al Shukairi was launched last Monday in the headquarters of the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) in coordination with the Ministry of Information. The exhibition was opened under the patronage of Dr. Abdulmonem al Hasani, Minister of Information.

The exhibition includes around 30 pictures representing the cheerful victory of the Omani Football team in the 23rd Gulf Cup and the different details of the matches showing the determination and ambition of the team to win the cup.

The pictures have also reflected the feelings and suspense of the audience in the stage and their final overwhelming happiness when the Omani Hero was crowned in the championship.

Al Shukairi says “I have always been focusing on the football matches and I planned to have this exhibition and launch this book if Oman won the Cup before going to Kuwait for the 23rd Gulf Cup. Immediately, the second day after our return for Kuwait, I started working on the book which includes 100 pictures with a caption for each chapter”.

“Photographing football matches is a bit challenging because the ball is constantly moving quickly around the pitch, which may make it somewhat of a challenge to capture the action if you don’t have the right knowledge on how to do so,” he shared.

He added, “However, with the right equipment and lenses, things get smoother. Football can be a very rewarding sport to photograph. As with any sport, the more you understand about the game, the more you know where to look for action, and will be able to follow it easier.”

“This achievement wouldn’t be possible without persistence and determination. I thank the Ministry of Information and PSO for hosting the exhibition”.

The exhibition will end April 10, 2018.

