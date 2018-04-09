A German magazine confirmed that Oman’s tourism sector has seen a huge development over the past years, describing the Sultanate as a perfect tourist destination. The report published by the magazine said the Sultanate is striving to reduce its reliance on oil revenues through economic diversification, adding that tourism is playing a distinctive role in that direction. As many as 3.2 million tourists visited the Sultanate last year, an increase of over one million compared with 2005.

