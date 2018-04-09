Head stories 

A perfect tourist destination

Oman Observer

A German magazine confirmed that Oman’s tourism sector has seen a huge development over the past years, describing the Sultanate as a perfect tourist destination. The report published by the magazine said the Sultanate is striving to reduce its reliance on oil revenues through economic diversification, adding that tourism is playing a distinctive role in that direction. As many as 3.2 million tourists visited the Sultanate last year, an increase of over one million compared with 2005.

You May Also Like

Farewell to Egyptian ambassador

Oman Observer Comments Off on Farewell to Egyptian ambassador

Two children drown in pool

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two children drown in pool

61% want job first, not Training

Oman Observer Comments Off on 61% want job first, not Training
%d bloggers like this: