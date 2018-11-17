A happy birthday, Sultanate of Oman

The Omani National Day, November 18, is not just another day in the annual calendar. It marks a birthday anniversary for Oman and all Omanis indeed. The whole nation celebrates this day of pride and accord. As a matter of fact, Omanis, along with all other non-Omani residents, commemorate this day.

This day is unlike any other regular day. On this day, people’s feelings and tributes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, father of the nation, are differently expressed with happiness and gratitude. It’s all about celebrating the birthday of the whole nation and renewing our thankfulness and love to His Majesty.

On this day, Omanis celebrate the country’s 48th year of peace, prosperity and tranquillity.

To Oman and its people, those years have been years of pride and honour — years of experiencing the bright future of Oman which His Majesty promised his people since his first day of ascension to the throne.

As a visionary leader of a noble mission, it didn’t take His Majesty long to fulfil his promise to the people of Oman. In record time, he transformed Oman into what it is today. Today, Oman is known as an exemplary nation worldwide.

The unique harmony and unity of Omanis with their different origins and Islamic beliefs distinguish them from people of other countries around the world. Omanis are well-known for their distinctive values and warm hospitality to residents and visitors.

Oman has also played a vital role in the international peace process. Its commendable role and initiatives have resulted in solving many political conflicts between countries regionally and internationally.

His Majesty’s wise policy of non-interference in other’s internal issues has been the key to achieving Oman’s internal peace and tranquillity as well as international reputation.

On the National Day, Omanis are recalling the efforts and achievements of His Majesty in the last 48 years since he started the Blessed Renaissance to make Oman a prosperous country.

Since the early 70s, His Majesty has been dedicating his time and effort to build a new Oman and ensure a decent life and bright future to his people.

Celebrating the National Day is a much-awaited occasion for everyone, men, women, young and old, Omanis and expats living in this country. All are longing to watch His Majesty presiding over the Military Parade. Everyone living in this land is celebrating the day in his/her own way to express appreciation to the father of the nation.

In a point of fact, not only citizens, but residents too are commemorating this glorious day with Omanis. A lot of people from other nationalities have special feelings of belonging towards Oman. Many of them have witnessed the transformation of Oman in the past four decades, while others have been brought up here. All those people have seen the march of building the new Oman in all spheres of life. Some have taken part in the nation-building process as they have shared their expertise in different fields.

As everyone, young, old, men and women, in every corner of the country is celebrating this day, we are all expressing our feelings of respect, gratitude and gratefulness to His Majesty the Sultan Qaboos.

May the Almighty Allah bless His Majesty and grant him health and long life. Our words of thanks and appreciation, our feelings are never enough to thank him or pay him back for what he is doing for the nation and people every single day.

Dear Omanis, you all have thousands of reasons to be grateful and proud of your visionary leader and prosperous country.

Happy 48th National Day to all.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com