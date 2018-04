The rose season has begun in Jabal al Akhdhar, where buds are blooming to be flowers. With this, the arrival of tourists has also increased significantly. The occupancy rates in hotels since the beginning of March was between 80-100 per cent. According to 2017 statistics, during the months of March, April, May, 34,559 tourists visited Jabal Akhdhar. With 233,012 visitors by the end of 2017, there is rise of 43.4 per cent over 162,499 during 2016.

