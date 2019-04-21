A close look at the challenges of translation in digital age

MUSCAT, april 21 – ‘Awtar’, a collection of short stories and poems translated from English to Arabic by students in Sultan Qaboos University, was released at the English and Translation Forum here on Sunday. The fourth edition of the forum included the 14th translation symposium — ‘Translation training in the digital age’ — with an aim to spot the light on important cases that emerged with the digital context in the field of translation training.

The forum was held under the auspices of Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrouqi, SQU Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies & Research.

The symposium discussed the importance of the modern techniques and the necessity to use them in the translation. It included four dialogue sessions presented by 9 speakers from the country varying from students to researchers and majored experts in translation.

The speakers discussed “the translation in the digital age” in the first session; “Computer Assisted Translation Software” in the second session and “the Applications of artificial intelligence in translation” in the third session and “Digital initiatives for translation students” in the fourth session.

The forum included an exhibition entitled “translation development” which aims to empower the active translation movement in Oman and its development over time.

The exhibition hosted a group of institutions of higher education, including SQU represented by the English and Translation Department, Nizwa University, Sohar University and the GUtech in addition to a group of translation agencies and some student initiatives in translation. The exhibition introduced English & Translation Society; recalled the history of the translation movement in the world and Oman and presented an outline for the future of translation in Oman. Dr Rahma honoured those who participated in the establishment of the forum and the sponsors and speakers.

