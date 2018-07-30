Main 

A book on Sohar Ship released

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture (MoHC) released a book entitled “Harvest of Symposium on the Sohar Ship”, which brought together the working papers presented at the Sohar Ship Symposium organized by the Ministry on 5-6 December 2016, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the ship’s voyage to China.

The research papers focused on explaining the objectives of the voyage which sailed from Muscat on November 23, 1980, covering

6000 nautical miles and arrive in Canton of Guangzhou on July 10, 1981 after passing through the ports of India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia. –ONA

 

