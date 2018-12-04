98% drinking water coverage by 2040

IBRI, Dec 4 – Ninety-eight per cent of the Sultanate’s population will receive high quality drinking water by 2040, said the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (DIAM) on Tuesday. Ibrahim al Hasani, Senior Project Manager at DIAM, told the Observer that the 2040 goal will be achieved through well-designed strategic measures, some of which are already in place. Speaking on the sidelines of the community interaction programme held at Ibri under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Humair al Shehhi, Governor of Al Dhahirah Governorate, at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), he said: “We will achieve the target via a variety of measures, including diversifying water sources such as desalination water, purified water and groundwater.”

The demand for potable water has been rising 15-18 per cent every year due to increasing population and urbanisation. The meeting, attended by members of Majlis Ash’shura, and public and private heads of organisations, discussed development programmes in the governorate. The focus was on the water pipeline project from Suhar to Dhahirah, which is expected to be completed by November 2020. “The design of the project takes into account current and future water needs, and water demand across Al Dhahirah Governorate, including commercial and industrial needs,” said Ismail el Hajji.

A study on water sources that will feed this line was also conducted. Sohar Desalination Plant, which is currently under construction, is scheduled to be operational in the third quarter of 2019. The water transport system, consisting of a 225-km pipeline with four pumping stations and nine water tanks with a total storage capacity of 452,000 cubic metres, is controlled by the Ascada system,” said Ibrahim al Hasani. Additionally, there will be an 18.9-km pipeline from desalination plant at Sohar Port to Sohar Reservoir; 14.3-km pipeline from Sohar Reservoir to main pumping station 1; 16.9-km pipeline from main pumping station to other pumping station; a 24-km pipeline from main pumping station to pressure-breaking tank located at the highest point of the project; and 138.2-km conveyor belt line.

KABEER YOUSUF