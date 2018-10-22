800 brands from 30 countries attend Home and Building Show

MUSCAT, OCT 22 – Home & Building Show 2018 got off to a good start with scores of people thronging the exhibition stalls at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. The three-day event showcasing home and building related equipment, fittings and innovative solutions was inaugurated by Mohsin bin Mohammed al Sheikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality

The exhibition also offers opportunities for business, trade, investment, networking and agency r presentation encompassing products, technologies and services centring on the home and building environment. The opening ceremony was also attended by a number of dignitaries representing the Ministry of Housing, under whose patronage the event is being held, and other institutions. In all, around 800 different brands drawn from over 30 countries are on display amid the high-tech settings of the convention centre.

Together, they represent the most comprehensive collection of products, technologies and services related to the home and building environment ever to be showcased in the Sultanate. Given the event’s immense popularity as the signature trade fair of Oman’s vibrant home and building construction industry, a number of international trade promotion agencies are participating in the 2018 edition.

