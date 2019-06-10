8 Omanis increase every hour in Sultanate

Muscat: The population in the Sultanate is increasing every hour by eight Omanis, reveals a report. The ratio of males to the total population of the Sultanate was about 65 per cent, compared to 35 per cent for females, says the latest report from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Omani males constitute 50 per cent of the total Omani population. According to the report, the Sultanate’s population increased by about 978,000 to about 4.6 million people during the period from mid-2012 to mid-2018. The rate of change among Omanis was 23.3 per cent, according to the population report issued by the NCSI.

According to the bulletin, based on mid-2018 data, the population pyramid for Omanis by gender for 2018 is almost equal, with males and females constituting 50.4 per cent and 49.6 per cent, respectively. Youth and children under the age of 29 represent the largest segment of Omanis, making up two-thirds of the Omani population (64 per cent).

Children below the age of five constitute the largest group, constituting 15 per cent of the population. The rate of gender among Omanis in the age group 65 years and over reaches about 92 males per 100 females and it is slightly different in the age group 15 to 64 years to reach about 101 males per 100 females.

The Omani dependency ratio was 71 for every 100 working-age persons, with Omani children dependency rate 63.7 children per 100 persons of working age. The dependency of the elderly was low among Omanis to about 7.1 elderly per 100 persons at the age of employment.

At the same time, another report from the NCSI showed that the number of pensioners registered with public sector pension funds in the Sultanate at the end of November 2018 stood at 201,244 comprising a rise by 0.1 per cent compared to October 2018.

According to categories of wages subject to contribution, the highest number of pensioners are in the wage category from RO 1,000 to less than RO 2,000, reaching 59,930 pensioners. This is followed by the category from RO 700 to less than RO 800, reaching 40,515. Similarly, in the category of wages, the number of pensioners with wages from RO 800 to less than 900 is 29,454. The number of pensioners with wages from RO 325 and less than RO 400 is 23,640.