730 students graduate from Musannah College

Musannah: The Al Musannah College of Technology celebrated the graduation of 730 male and female graduates in a ceremony organised by the college in Wilayat Al Musannah. The ceremony was presided over by Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of South Al Batinah. College Dean Dr Issa Said al Toobi, in his speech, urged the graduates to equip themselves with more knowledge and update themselves by attending special training programmes. Azzan al Shukaili, a graduate, said: “We take this occasion to pledge to this nation, and to the leader of this country that we will be conscientious soldiers in all fields of work.” The patron of the ceremony honoured the graduates and handed them the certificates.

