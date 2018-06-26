70 years of Berlin airlift

83-year-old Berliner Eberhard Kirsch, who witnessed first hand the Berlin Airlift (1948-49), poses in front of a vintage Douglas C-54 aircraft at Berlin’s Tempelhof airport on Tuesday. Berlin marks, on June 26, 2018, 70 years since the start of the Berlin Airlift, a spectacular humanitarian rescue mission amid the first major Cold War crisis between the West and Soviet Union. For almost a year, mainly American and British pilots created a lifeline to support war-ravaged West Berlin, then encircled and blockaded by Soviet forces, with food and fuel. — AFP

