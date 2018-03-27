6th OEF to tackle sustainable economic development, PPP

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Co is organising the 6th edition of Oman Economic Forum (OEF) on April 29-30, 2018, at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, in Muscat.

The forum comes at a time when there is a significant improvement in the economic outlook, and an increase in government spend on industrial and infrastructure projects, healthcare, housing, and education, and in an ongoing effort to raise the contribution of non-oil sectors to the economy. The forum is expected to host around 500 participants including officials, investors and specialists from the public and private sectors from Oman and the region.

Oman Economic Forum aims to shed light on the most prominent development projects and government policies. Several sessions will be dedicated to discuss investment opportunities in various economic sectors, notably ports and logistics, real estate sector, banking sector, healthcare sector, as well as local and foreign investments.

The forum will tackle among its topics Oman’s Economy in Light of the Global Economic Recovery, Strategic Importance of Ports in Developing a Sustainable Economy, Duqm; a Comprehensive Logistics, Touristic & Industrial Hub, Fintech; Future of Banking, Bridging Infrastructure & Real Estate Projects’ Funding Gap, Towards a Diversified Investment Portfolio in Local & Foreign Markets, Prospects of the Real Estate Sector, Developing the Healthcare Sector through Public Private Partnership, & Tapping the Growth Potential in Oman’s Insurance Market.

