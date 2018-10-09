614 expat workers held for labour law violations

MUSCAT, OCTOBER 9 A total of 614 expatriate workers were arrested from different parts of the country for violating the Sultanate’s labour laws. According to a statement from the ministry of manpower, MuscatGovernorate recorded the highest number of arrest followed by North Batinah Governorate.“The arrests were made during the period from September 30 to October 6 by an inspection team of the ministry in cooperation with Royal Oman Police and other departments concerned”, the statement said. Of the arrested, 498 were commercial workers, 47 in different agricultural fields, 69 domestic workers and others. In another statement, the ministry said that 499 foreign workers were deported to their respective countries last week for various violations including illegally entering the country and breaking labour and residency laws.

