Duqm: Oman Drydock Company organised on Wednesday ‘The Business Opportunities Forum’ in the Wilayat of Duqm at which it reviewed 56 investment and service opportunities for SMEs.

About 300 SMEs, local supplier and international companies operating in this field took part at the Forum.

Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, CEO Oman Drydock Company (pictured), said that the business opportunities include the building of specialised vessels such as fishing and the small vessels, the maintenance operations, the construction of offshore drilling platforms, the offshore production platform, the construction of maritime structures, providing supportive services to oilfields, manufacturing pipes inside the dock and other services related to this field.

He pointed out that the company needs such services this year as well as in 2019 and 2020.

“The available business opportunities provided by the company, which are estimated at $100 million, include individual contracts and investment opportunities, partnerships with the company and other services that may be provided by SMEs to the company, such as transport, accommodation and other services. The company may double its businesses three folds during the coming years”, he said while addressing the participants at the Forum.

On his part, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghassani, CEO of Riyada, hailed the efforts made by Asyad, represented by Oman Drydock which is a member of Asyad group, to launch this initiative and introduce SMEs owners to the future business opportunities with the company.

Nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Oman Drydock and SMEs.

The MoUs provide the general framework for the future cooperation between SMEs and the company.

The organisation of this forum aimed at creating a platform for SMEs to network and become updated on the available business opportunities from one platform.

The Forum also seeks to enhance the efforts and programmes done by Asyad in the In-Country-Value (ICV) field for the products, services, industries and social responsibility.

It should be noted that Oman Drydock Company, which started operation in 2011, is specialised in the repair of very large oil and gas carriers and providing ship maintenance and conversion services. — ONA

