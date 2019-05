PRIDE OF HERITAGE: Pottery crafted in Sejnane is displayed at a souvenir shop in the Tunisian capital Tunis. The pottery skills of the women of Sejnane have been recognised in 2018 by the Unesco as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. They are known for their practice of using a specific technique to produce terracotta artefacts, sometimes decorated with red and black patterns. — AFP

