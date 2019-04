LONG RUN TO WIN: Two reindeers and their jockeys chase along an animal that runs loose as they approach the finish line on the 1 km ice track of the final in the BRP Poro cup reindeer race on a lake in Inari, northern Finland. The competition is a six-stage championship run in the north of Finland during the winter months since 1950. Competitors race on skis pulled by a reindeer on a 1,000 metre u-shaped track on the snow. — AFP

