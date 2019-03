Vasva Smajlovic, a survivor of Srebrenica massacre in July 1995, stands next to her husband’s tombstone, during visit at the Srebrenica-Potocari memorial cemetery. Srebrenica massacre happened within ethnic cleansing campaign, in July 1995, when Bosnian Serb forces stormed the area of UN’s safe heaven of Srebrenica and killed more than of 8,000 Muslim men and boys. — AFP

