Oman Observer

CANOE CENTRE: Canoes lying idle in bush which used to be part of the dried inland Lake Chilwa at Kachulu. Lake Chilwa is the second largest lake in Malawi after Lake Malawi. It is in eastern Zomba District. Approximately 60 km long and 40 km wide, the lake is surrounded by extensive wetlands. The dying of the lake is having an adverse effect on the livelihoods for communities around the wetlands who use the lake as the source of their livelihoods. — AFP

Related