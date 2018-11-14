Four ambassadors take oath before HM

Muscat: Four ambassadors took the oath before His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at Bait Al Barakah on Wednesday. Dr Mohammed bin Said bin Khalifa al Busaidi, Ambassador to Japan, Ahmed bin Said bin Omar al Katheri, Ambassador of the Sultanate to Uzbekistan, Yousef bin Ahmed bin Hamad al Jabri, Ambassador of the Sultanate to Austria, and Saif bin Hilal bin Ali al Maamari, Ambassador of Mauritania too the oath. The oath taking ceremony was attended by Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. — ONA

Photos by Mohammed Mustafa