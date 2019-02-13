50 youths start ACCA scholarship programme by Bank Muscat, PDO

MUSCAT: Fifty Bachelor degree holders selected for a scholarship initiative by Bank Muscat and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) marked the start of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) programme.

Addressing the inaugural session, Shaikh Waleed al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Muscat, motivated the participants to pursue the ACCA programme for a successful career in the bank.

Shaikh Waleed noted that the participants should be proud in joining Bank Muscat, which is the leading bank in Oman by total assets, the largest listed company on Muscat Securities Market by market capitalisation, the highest tax payer in the country and leader in Omanisation both by qualitative and quantitative measures, a deriver of economic growth in the country by financing all key sectors.

Welcoming the participants to the bank’s family and inspiring them to be leaders by their performance in the unique development programme, Shaikh Waleed introduced the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’.

He explained the importance of the key concepts of the vision — first and foremost the commitment to serve customers, improve the level of performance and innovate to deliver an improved level of performance and service everyday.

Shaikh Waleed also encouraged the participants to align themselves with and practice the bank’s corporate values of Leadership, Innovation, Accountability, Partnership and Integrity in their day-to-day activities. He also briefed them on the bank’s mid-term strategic plans.

The selected candidates will receive training in the fields of finance and accounting leading to ACCA qualification. The investment in the programme is co-funded by Bank Muscat and PDO.

Related