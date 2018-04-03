5-star Yahya strikes it rich in NZ

Adil Al Balushi –

MUSCAT, April 3 –

Oman’s Yahya al Kiyumi struck it rich with five gold medals at International Federation of Body Building (IFBB) competition in New Zealand and Fiji last week.

The Omani star won the five gold in Physique category of bodybuilding.

Yahya started his first participation in the pro league in Oakland city in New Zealand on March 24. He grabbed two gold medals in Oakland. The first gold medal was in Novice Physique category (170-180 cm), while the second one was in Open Men’s Physique category (Class B).

Later, Yahya travelled to Fiji island to participate in another Physique championship. He clinched three gold medals in Fiji. The first gold was in Novice Physique category, while the second one was in open Novice Physique category and the third gold came in ‘Batal Al Abtal’ section.

Speaking to Oman Daily Observer from Fiji, Yahya said: “I am very happy with my new achievement. I won five gold medals in a week. I am very proud to put Oman’s name on the podium. Definitely, this triumph adds more responsibility to me to achieve better results in the coming participations.”

“I would like to express my thanks to Eat Smart restaurants which supported me. Their support was started when I began the training for this championship. I went through hard training sessions and followed a strict diet only to achieve this triumph,” Al Kiyumi added.

Yahya al Kiyumi became the first Omani to win an international competition for physique in Poland in 2016. He was one of the Oman’s sporting stars who has been honoured during the annual awards of the Ministry of Sports Affairs last year.

Oman bodybuilding committee gave special care for physique competitions after Al Kiyumi’s success in international championship in Poland. In 2017, the committee held its first Men’s Physique competition and Yahya’s was the star of the championship.

