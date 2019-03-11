Local 

4,746 students get admissions to Indian schools in Muscat

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, MARCH 11 – Indian Schools Board of Directors announced that all 4,746 children who have applied for admissions to its capital schools for the academic year 2019-2020 were allotted seats in an online draw conducted on Sunday at the Indian School Muscat premises. Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the draw, a senior official said preference was given to staff’s children and siblings. Students who did not find a place in the first list, can again try for admission on the portal on March 24, he said.

You May Also Like

Equestrian event held at STF

Oman Observer Comments Off on Equestrian event held at STF

More surprises coming up

Oman Observer Comments Off on More surprises coming up

Spearfishing a primitive method with modern twist

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spearfishing a primitive method with modern twist