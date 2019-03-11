4,746 students get admissions to Indian schools in Muscat

MUSCAT, MARCH 11 – Indian Schools Board of Directors announced that all 4,746 children who have applied for admissions to its capital schools for the academic year 2019-2020 were allotted seats in an online draw conducted on Sunday at the Indian School Muscat premises. Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the draw, a senior official said preference was given to staff’s children and siblings. Students who did not find a place in the first list, can again try for admission on the portal on March 24, he said.

Related