Oman Observer

POINTING TOWARDS A CRISIS: Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue on Wednesday. The charity’s ship docked in the port of Barcelona with 60 migrants rescued off the Libyan coast onboard, after Italy refused to take them in. After a four-day crossing of the Mediterranean, the 60 migrants — 50 men, five women and five minors including three who were unaccompanied, according to the NGO — were due to be examined by Red Cross workers. — Reuters

