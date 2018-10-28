42 Trainees graduate from Sas Virtual Reality and Summer of Code Programs

Muscat: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) celebrated the successful graduation of 37 trainees of the 15 batch of Sas for Virtual Reality program carried out during the period of 29th July to 25th October 2018 and honoring the winning projects of the 6th edition of Summer of Code 2018 carried out during 1st July to 1st October 2018. The event was attended by Omar Bin Salim Al Shanfari, deputy CEO of ITA for Operations, ITA management and graduates, in an event held yesterday at ITA’s premises.

The ceremony began with a motivational speech by an Omani successful entrepreneur who is one of the former students of Sas for Virtual Reality Center, talking about his journey in establishing a startup in VR field.

Three projects developed by five Omani youth reached to the final stage at Oman Summer of Code 2018 were showcased and honored. Blockchain Evoting system developed by Rihab Said Aljahwari and Suliman Bin Said Al Mazroai, eLearning Open Education Resources Portal developed by Ahlam Al Musalhi and eCommerce Portal for Housewives Products developed by Aisha Abdullah Al Saidi and Hanadi Bint Abdulaziz Al Harrasi. The winners of Oman Summer of Code are granted an opportunity to attend an overseas conference in open and free source software along with the opportunity to establish their own startups in Sas Center for Entrepreneurship if they meet the criteria.

Over three months period, the participants of Oman Summer of Code which includes Omani youth application developers (IT enthusiasts, professionals, jobseekers) students, worked on various projects using Free and Open Source software to develop applications functional in different work environments. In addition to gaining exposure to real-world software development scenarios, participants walked through intensive training and orientation program in FOSS and entrepreneurship while implemented the assigned projects to them.

Meanwhile the three months training program of Sas for Virtual and augmented Reality in the 15 batch graduated with 37 trainees who were trained on third design and development of virtual reality applications. Four projects in third and virtual reality were honored as best projects and they are Scary Jail, Tiny Beast, Grand Father’s House – games developed using VR and AR technologies and Easy Explore, which is an interactive educational application.

On the sidelines of the ceremony there was an exhibition where all projects were showcased by graduates and participants of both programs.