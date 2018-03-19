4 trillion cubic feet gas reserves found in Mabrouk field

MUSCAT: Oman Petroleum Development (PDO) has discovered massive reserves in the Mabrouk gas field, which is expected to yield more than four trillion cubic feet (TCF) and 112 million barrels of condensate.

This was revealed at an annual press conference held by the Ministry of Oil and Gas (MoG) and companies working in the field.

The conference was held at Oman Oil and Gas Institute (InstOG). The theme of the conference, ‘Committed to Sustainable Development’, was inspired by the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, to achieve comprehensive sustainable development, especially in the energy sector.

The conference showcased the significant achievements in 2017.

The ministry and operating companies in the Sultanate lay emphasis on Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), especially in exploration, production and development of oil and gas activities and related industries.

