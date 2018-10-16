4.2 per cent drop in Female illiteracy rate

MUSCAT: For Omani women, it is time for celebration as the Sultanate readies itself for the Omani Women’s Day on Wednesday, as female illiteracy rate in the country dips to 8.4 per cent in 2017. In 2013, the female illiteracy rate was 12.6 per cent, said the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) publication on ‘Omani Woman’. The publication monitors achievements at various levels. Women had “equal access” to school education and higher education between the two genders. Women had a key role in the labour market, accounting for 41 per cent in the government sector and 25 per cent (4 percentage points higher than in 2013) in the private sector.

Women employees accounted for 33 per cent of the total Omani workforce in both public and private sectors in 2017 as against 31 per cent in 2013. The number of Omani women in administrative positions in the civil service remained constant at 21 per cent for years 2013-2017. New female appointees in the government sector represented 61 per cent of the total number of new Omani workforce in 2017. Women accounted for 15 per cent of retired pensioners in 2017 and 46 per cent of employees who resigned from their jobs. The publication shows that Omani women enjoy social protection. The number of women beneficiaries of social security is 59 per cent of the total in 2017.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 14 per cent are divorced women, 7 per cent are widows and 3 per cent are unmarried women. Omani women have a presence in public life, with 6.6 per cent in the Council of Ministers and three women ambassadors. Omani women represent nine per cent of the total members of Council of Oman and seven female members in the municipal councils. Omani women have affirmed their right to obtain land plots granted by the government. The number of land plots granted to females was 16,226 in 2017. The manpower gender parity index is 0.44 for males in 2017. The publication shows the gender ration in Oman is 102 males per 100 females. The number of females is 1,241,605, while the number of males is 1,263,764. — ONA