365 workers, 458 deported for labour violations in one week

Muscat: The inspection team of the Ministry of Manpower arrested 361 workers for various violations during the period November 11 to 17, including 242 commercial , 50 workers and 69 domestic workers.

The arrested included the 232 absconders and 18 workers without proper documents.

Maximum number of workers (95) were arrested from Muscat and all the arrested workers were referred to the competent authorities for legal action.

A total of 458 workers were also deported as a result of their violation of the provisions of the Labor Law and ministerial decisions implementing them.