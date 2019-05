MUSCAT: The latest statistics of the National Subsidy System (NSS) show that the number of citizens registered in the system until May 23 stood at 337,227, around 86 per cent of them are male, while females constitute 14 per cent. Employees accounted for 64 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries of the system, followed by 12 per cent of job-seekers, 11 per cent retirees, 5 per cent students and housewives, while 3 per cent self-employed workers.

