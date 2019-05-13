3 firms designated Project Management Corporations

CONRAD PRABHU –

MUSCAT, May 13 –

Asyad Group — the end-to-end logistics solutions flagship of the Sultanate — along with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS), a leading player in Oman’s real estate, hospitality and aviation sector, have been approved as Project Management Corporations (PMC) — a designation that entitles them to offer their formidable project management capabilities in the efficient delivery of government and public sector projects. It stems from an initiative, spearheaded by the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), designed to enable public sector entities tap the project management skills of well-established corporations in the execution of infrastructure projects within stipulated timeframes and without any cost overruns.

During deliberations on this initiative, a high-level Ministerial Committee identified ASAAS, PDO and Asyad Group as ‘Project Management Corporations’ (PMC) that can be approached by public entities for project management assistance.

Given Asyad’s credentials as a holding company of government-owned transport and logistics related investments, the panel nominated Asyad as the Project Management Corporation of choice for transport-related infrastructure such as roads, ports, airports, railway line, and so on.

As a first step in this direction, it invited Asyad to demonstrate its capabilities by providing project management services linked to the construction of a pair of tunnels that are part of the existing Al Sharqiyah Expressway project.

Insha — Asyad Group’s dedicated project management services spinoff — has since assumed project management supervision of the tunnels under construction at Wadi al Uqq on the Al Sharqiyah Expressway.

ASAAS and PDO can be tapped as Project Management Corporations for other non-transport related government projects, stated a report by the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU), which had coordinated the effective delivery of the PMC initiative.

