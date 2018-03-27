29,226 seats available for higher education

MUSCAT: A total of 29,226 seats are available for students at the public higher educational institutions for the academic year 2018-19, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, has said.

Students can also get internal scholarships, scholarships sponsored by the private sector at private higher education institutions and foreign scholarships by states, Al Sarmi said at a press conference held at the ministry’s headquarters on Tuesday.

He said 500 internal scholarships have been allocated at the private universities in Al Sharqiyah, Nizwa, Sohar and Dhofar.

The number of study programmes at public higher education institutions, scholarships and grants stands at 392 — public higher education institutions (93), foreign scholarships and grants (191) and programmes for internal scholarships and grants (108).

“The Ministry of Higher Education, represented by the Higher Education Admission Centre (HEAC), will receive the registrations on e-admission system for General Education Diploma and their equivalents for 2018-19 from April 1 to June 1,” he said.

Dr Al Sarmi (pictured) said Omani students in the age group 16 to 25 years can register on e-admission system for study programmes at the public higher education institutions, domestic scholarships and grants at private higher education institutions as well as foreign scholarships and grants for study at higher education institutions outside the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Higher Education has introduced a new programme for students with a direct admission to the major from one of the recommended universities.

The admission for the major will be direct without having to study the English language programme or foundation programme for one of the universities ranked from the top 150 universities in Shanghai ranking.

“There is no other requirement for such programmes in terms of the subject the student has already studied or his marks. The student only needs to give evidence that he/she has been admitted for study at one of these universities. The internal scholarships programmes for female students with high marks has been merged at the scholarships for the bachelor degree programme.”

He said the results that will be announced on June 1 are based on the performance of students in the first semester and their selection of study programmes during the registration period.

Dr Al Sarmi also launched the updated website of HEAC and the upgraded version of ‘Iltahiq’ smartphone application. — ONA

