235 job-seekers face interviews in Musandam

The Ministry of Manpower, represented by the Department of Employment in Musandam Governorate, on Tuesday and Wednesday conducted interviews for candidates who have applied for positions in Premier International Projects. A total of 152 job-seekers were summoned of whom 83 attended. In another round, 83 job-seekers were summoned of whom 23 attended the interviews. The interviews are conducted within the framework of cooperation and coordination with private firms for generating jobs in various specialisations. The interviews were conducted in the presence of employment teams at the Ministry of Manpower in Musandam Governorate and representatives of the company. Ahmed bin Ameer al Saadi, assistant director at the Department of Employment in Musandam Governorate, said the department seeks to provide more jobs through coordination with private firms. The employment team conducts regular visits to companies to discuss ways for providing jobs for job-seekers and try to find suitable job atmosphere for the national workforce.

