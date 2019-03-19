20,754 register online for Haj this year

MUSCAT, MARCH 19 – The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has said 20,754 applicants have made online registrations to perform Haj this year. According to the ministry, the applicants include 86 elderly and disabled, 16 Omanis who are afflicted with cancer, as well as one family member each from 447 deceased people who failed to fulfil their dream of performing Haj, to carry out the holy ritual this year. “We have been receiving a good response to the online Haj registration since it began a week ago, and a total number of 20,754 people from Oman have already registered to perform Haj this year”, said Abdulaziz al Ghafri, Assistant General Manager, Preaching and Guidance, Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, told the Observer. The online registration for this year began on March 12 and the ministry will select 14,000 applicants from the online applications after the cut-off date of March 22.

