2 drug smugglers, infiltrators held

MUSCAT: Two persons of an Asian nationality were arrested by police officers from the Directorate of Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances at North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command in the Wilayat of Liwa.

The arrests were made while they were attempting to smuggle drugs and infiltrators into the Sultanate on a boat.

The police recovered opium and GPS devices from the defendants.

In a separate case, an Asian man was arrested from the Wilayat of Bidbid on charges of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking. The police recovered marijuana that was in the defendant’s possession.

