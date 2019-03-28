2 cruise ships dock at Salalah Port

SALALAH: Salalah Port on Thursday received ‘Queen Mary 2’ and ‘Costa neoRiviera’ cruise ships with 3,485 tourists from various nationalities on their boards. The tourist programme for the two cruise ships included tours to major archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah. ‘Queen Mary 2’ cruise ship with 2,522 tourists on its board is heading to Suez Port in Egypt as part of its tourist programme, while ‘Costa neoRiviera’ cruise ship with 963 tourists on its board is heading to Port of Male in Maldives. — ONA

