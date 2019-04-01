$2.7 billion Sohar Refinery Improvement project launched

SUHAR: Oman Oil and Orpic Group has officially launched one of its strategic growth projects — the Sohar Refinery Improvement Project (SRIP), under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, Chairman of the Oman Oil and Orpic Group.

The $2.7 billion worth project is one of the key building blocks of the group’s investment assets as it is contributes in boosting its crude oil processing capacity by 82,000 barrels per a day, increasing the total capacity of the Sohar Refinery from 116,000 barrels per day to 198,000 barrels a day.

Dr Rumhy said: “The project represents an economic and strategic importance for the refinery sector and the petroleum industries in the Sultanate. It reflects the untiring efforts exerted by the group and its contribution to the economic and investment development of the Sultanate, as well as the commercial returns achieved by the project, which will have a positive impact on many important areas related to the national economy, particularly maximising the in-country value opportunities, creating more jobs and supporting small and medium enterprises.”

