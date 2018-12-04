17.8pc rise in house plot allotments

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing has allotted 30,083 residential plots across the country in the first 10 months of 2018, up by 17.8 per cent over the same period of last year.

With a phenomenal growth in allotment of plots, the housing sector is expected to grow in the coming months.

Among various governorates, residential plot allotments in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah rose by 7.74 per cent to 7,124 during January-October period of 2018, compared to 6,612 allotments in the same period of 2017, the monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) show.

Housing plot allotments in the governorates of Muscat and Dhofar increased by 12.84 per cent and 7.02 per cent to 2,470 and 961 plots, respectively, during the 10-month period of this year.

In addition, plot allotments rose by 16.54 per cent and 55.79 per cent to 3,058 plots and 4,627 plots in the governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah, respectively.

Al Dhahirah witnessed a phenomenal 256.29-per cent growth in plot allotments at 5,747 plots, while the Governorate of Al Wusta housing plot allotments declined by 42.17 per cent to 550 plots, shows NCSI report.

Further, plot allotments in the Governorate of North Al Batinah rose by 10.91 per cent to 722 plots, while it fell by 6.49 per cent in the Governorate of South Al Batinah at 4,740 plots during the 10-month period under review.

Residential plot allotments were down by 90.26 per cent in Al Buraimi (71 plots), whereas it fell by 98.94 per cent in Musandam (13). The Ministry of Housing has allotted 30,995 housing plots in 2017. — ONA