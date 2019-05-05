16 projects for PPP-based implementation

MUSCAT, May 5 – Oman’s authorities have identified as many as 16 projects for implementation under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework. According to the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU), which is advocating PPP in the delivery of developmental projects as espoused under Tanfeedh (The National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification), the 16 projects fall within the purview of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The list is as follows: Ministry of Health: Al-Falah new General Hospital in Jaalan bani bu Hassan; Bahla Hospital; New General Hospital in Samayil, and Al-Namaa General Hospital in Al Mudhaibi; Ministry of Regional Municipality and Water Resources (MRMWR): Public Park in Nizwa, Ibri Souq, Slaughter House in Liwa, and Slaughter House in Khasab; Ministry of Tourism: Al Batinah Coastal Road; Al Mubaila Interchange (Muscat Expressway); Khasab Port Development, and Shinas Port; and Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries: Development of Fishery Harbours in Masirah, Mirbat, Kumzar and Sadah.

Significantly, around eight other projects have either been tendered out or have already awarded for development under the PPP route in 2018. They include fishing ports in Suwaiq and Taqah, a service workshop in Khasab Port, marine facilities in Sohar Port, fish packaging factory in Khasab Port, Central Livestock Market in Suwaiq, and an Innovative Investment Project in Khasab Port.

The government’s objective is to deliver priority public projects valued at around RO 2.5 billion by 2020 through Public Private Partnerships. PPP projects, according to ISFU, are long-term contracts between a private sector partner and a government entity and can be used to develop various developmental projects based on shared responsibilities and risks. Also playing a key role in driving forward the PPP initiative is the Supreme Council for Planning.

