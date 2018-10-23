15189 people visit Masirah Island

Masirah: The number of local and foreign tourists who visited Masirah Island in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah last year stood at 15189. The Island is known for moderate weather, pure environment and beautiful beaches. It is also a destination for those interested in fishing, diving, marine sports and watching both birds and turtles.

Besides the existing hostels and Masirah Island Spa, work is underway to open hotel apartments, as well as the 43-room “Masirah Waves’ hotel next year. The Statistics published by the Ministry of Transport and Communications pointed out that the 11 express ferry boats operating between Masirah and Shannah operated 2075 journeys during the period from January 1st up to the end of August. They also operated 1775 from Shannah to Masirah.

National Ferries Company operated 1581 journeys to Masirah Island during the first eight months of the year. It also carried more than 127,000 passengers. In 2017, the company operated 2980 journeys between Shannah and Masirah that carried on board of which 194,214 passengers.

It should be noted that the length of the 640 km Masirah Island is 95 km. It is separated from the eastern coast of the Sultanate by 10-15 miles wide Gulf. –ONA