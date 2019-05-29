140km stretch of Adam-Thumrait road dualisation project opens

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) opened the 140km stretch of the Adam-Haima-Thumrait road dualisation project on Wednesday, in

the presence of Undersecretary, MoTC and a number of officials and specialists from the ministry.

In April, MOTC opened a 41-km long stretch of the same project with further 40km is expected to open later this year.

Meanwhile, the ministry has floated the tender for the remaining packages of the Adam-Thumrait dualization project.

The completion of the dualization road project is important as it is the main link between Muscat and Salalah.

The ministry has invited the bids for the 400 km stretch that will start from Haima in Al Wusta and end at Thumrait in Dhofar.

So far 181 km of the intiial two packages have been completed.

Over the past years, the Adam-Thurmrait road had attainted notoriety for accidents involving private vehicles and even public transport buses.

“Due to the single carriageway, collisions are natural if drivers on either side lose control of their vehicle due to fatigue or over-speeding. With the completion of the dual carriage project, collisions can be minimized if not totally eliminated,” said Muscat manager of a private transport company.

Not only travelers form Oman, but several foreign tourists including the GCC nationals and residents also use the road during Salalah during Khareef season.

It may be noted that nearly 79.5 per cent of 826,376 tourists to Salalah during Khareef 2018 travelled by road.

The ministry, in a statement, said, “Dualisation of the entire stretch from Adam to Thumrait has been given a top priority with all packages now floated to invite bids.”

The ministry said utmost care will be taken while analyzing tenders to choose the technically and financially sound companies, and added that projects of such scale generally require at least three years for completion.